Agritime – September 21st, 2017

Aisling O’Brien brings you the action from the National Ploughing Championships. Among her guests are IFA President Joe Healy, President of the ICMSA John Comer, News Editor with the Irish Farmers Journal Patrick Donohoe, All-Ireland winning ploughman Colm Dineen and multi-award winning inventor Jack Nagle. Tomas Burke will have prices and an All-Ireland post mortem and keeping heifers in good condition is among the topics on the weekly farm advice slot