Agritime – October 5th, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

Aisling O’Brien travels to Gneeveguilla to the lands of Diarmuid Cremin for the Teagasc Kerry Agribusiness farm walk. Among the topics up for discussion: closing up for the winter, labour savings tips for spring, soil fertility, good farm infrastructure, body condition scoring your cattle and should you consider a fixed price milk contract.

