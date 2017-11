Farmers urged to submit nutrient and commonage management plans in order to get GLAS payments; the Future of Farming in Kerry event; the Kilflynn woman heading up the new agri-business network Ceres.

We’ll have ploughing results from Ardfert; information on the hazardous waste collection in Listowel; the IFA’s Kevin Kinsella will have marts and factories’ prices, and advice from Dennis Brassil of Teagasc, Tralee