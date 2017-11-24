Agritime – November 23rd, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

Aisling O’Brien speaks with outgoing ICMSA president John Comer about his tenure and dairy predictions. She also discusses the devastation caused by fatal farm accidents. Kevin Kinsella, IFA Livestock Director, has prices from marts and factories and the weekly farm advice slot is all focused on GLAS

