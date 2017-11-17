Agritime – November 16th, 2017

New dental and optical benefits for farmers, innovation from New Zealand, advice on assessing silage stocks and would you consider getting hitched at the mart?!
53% increase in allowances paid to Kerry county councillors
There's been a 53% increase in the amount of money Kerry County Council is paying in allowances to councillors. Budget 2018 shows the local authority...
Several development sites up for sale in Tralee
Several development sites are up for sale in Tralee. The former Goblin/Kerryman site situated on Clash Road is to be sold jointly by Ger Carmody...
Head of Bank of Ireland in Kerry apologises for tracker mortgage scandal
The Head of Bank of Ireland in Kerry has apologised to those affected by the tracker mortgage scandal. Last week an additional 6,000 Bank of...
Meet Kerry Carer of the Year – November 17th, 2017
Liz Forde from Ardfert is the Kerry Carer of the Year. The award is presented by the Kerry Branch of Family Carers Ireland. She was...
Don’t Blindside the Visually Impaired with Obstacles – November 17th, 2017
The National Council for the Blind in Ireland (NCBI) has launched a campaign to ensure clear access for people who are vision impaired. Joan...
Call from the Dáil – November 17th, 2017
Michael O’Regan, political correspondent with The Irish Times, examines the political events of the week including the Fine Gael national executive member who has...