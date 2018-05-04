Agritime – May 3rd, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

Aisling O’Brien speaks with new Kerry Group CEO Edmond Scanlon as he addresses his first AGM. She also discusses the proposed cut to the CAP budget and meets the new Irish Holstein Friesian Association, Kerry man Peter Kennelly. There is a preview of this year’s Kingdom County Fair and coping with ongoing difficult conditions on the weekly farm advice slot.

