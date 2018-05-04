Aisling O’Brien speaks with new Kerry Group CEO Edmond Scanlon as he addresses his first AGM. She also discusses the proposed cut to the CAP budget and meets the new Irish Holstein Friesian Association, Kerry man Peter Kennelly. There is a preview of this year’s Kingdom County Fair and coping with ongoing difficult conditions on the weekly farm advice slot.
Kerry resident angry about lack of reassurance about CervicalCheck scandal
A Kerry resident is angry about the lack of reassurance for women about the CervicalCheck scandal. Teresa previously had treatment for pre-cancerous cells following a...
Kerry solicitor calls for inquest procedures to be reviewed
It's claimed inquest procedures are out of date and need to be radically overhauled. The inquest into the death of Paud O'Leary from Leam,...
Kerry CEO hopeful milk price will stay above 30 cent per litre for rest...
The CEO of Kerry Group says he is more confident now about milk prices for the remainder of the year than he was two...
A Tribute to Fr Pat Moore
The people of Duagh have planned a lovely tribute to the late Fr Pat Moore this weekend. To tell us more about the tribute,...
Don O’Neill
Ballyheigue designer Don O'Neill is coming home to Kerry for an event for Recovery Haven this summer, after losing his beloved mother Mim to...
Agritime – May 3rd, 2018
