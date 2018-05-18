Aisling O’Brien brings you all the action from the recent open day at Browne’s in Castleisland. She meets a west Kerry dairy farmer undertaking a world record attempt tomorrow morning. Tomas Burke is back with prices and the weekly farm advice has tips for first cut silage and breeding.
Call to support CervicalCheck protest in Tralee
People in Kerry are being called to show their support for those affected by the CervicalCheck scandal. A protest will take place outside HSE buildings...
Four new witnesses called for trial of man charged with attempted murder of Scartaglin...
Four new witnesses are being called for the trial of a man charged with the attempted murder of a Scartaglin man. 74-year-old Mahmoud Bazzi, who...
New website and marketing plan for Ballybunion launched today
It's hoped a new website and marketing plan for Ballybunion will boost tourism in the North Kerry seaside resort. They're being launched this afternoon by...
Agritime – May 17th, 2018
In Business – May 17th, 2018
This week Mary Mullins spoke to Donal Liston, Chair of Ballybunion Community Forum about the launch of their new website and marketing plan for...
Call from the Dáil – May 18th, 2018
Irish Independent Political Correspondent John Downing joins Jerry O'Sullivan on Kerry Today to discuss the events of the week. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/call_from_the_dail_friday_may_18th_podcast.mp3