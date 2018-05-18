Agritime – May 17th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

Aisling O’Brien brings you all the action from the recent open day at Browne’s in Castleisland. She meets a west Kerry dairy farmer undertaking a world record attempt tomorrow morning. Tomas Burke is back with prices and the weekly farm advice has tips for first cut silage and breeding.

