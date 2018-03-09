Agritime – March 8th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

Aisling O’Brien brings you expert tips on nutrition for cows pre and post calving, she meets a farmer from the southern hemisphere with 1,800 dairy cows. There’s also agricultural land prices in Kerry, a group of Castleisland students hoping to win five Angus cattle and weekly farm advice focuses on partnerships and more.

