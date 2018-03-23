Agritime – March 22nd, 2018

Aisling O’Brien speaks to well-known agricultural consultant Mike Brady from the Brady Group in Cork about Brexit, the future for dairy and sucklers and how farming is percieved. Aisling also meets a farmer who has written a book about the highs and lows of the calving and lambing seasons. Tomas Burke is back with prices from marts and factories and juggling tricky grazing conditions is among the topics on the weekly farm advice slot.