Aisling O’Brien speaks to well-known agricultural consultant Mike Brady from the Brady Group in Cork about Brexit, the future for dairy and sucklers and how farming is percieved. Aisling also meets a farmer who has written a book about the highs and lows of the calving and lambing seasons. Tomas Burke is back with prices from marts and factories and juggling tricky grazing conditions is among the topics on the weekly farm advice slot.
TD denies scaremongering over status of University Hospital Kerry
A Kerry TD has denied that he is scaremongering in relation to the status of University Hospital Kerry. Fianna Fail Deputy John Brassil is concerned...
Kerry could be in line for more flood defence works funding
Kerry could be in line for more flood defence works funding. Funding of €600,000 was announced yesterday by Minister of State for the Office of...
Decision on future of Tralee Courthouse due before year end
A decision on the future of Tralee Courthouse will be made before the year end. This week a delegation met with CEO of the Courts...
In Business – March 22nd, 2018
This week Mary Mullins spoke to ISME CEO, Neil McDonnell about why they believe an extreme weather bill would make bad law. Listowel’s Bernadette...
Agritime – March 22nd, 2018
Wind Energy – IWEA announces new measures and undertakings to be introduced – March...
The largest national wind energy association - IRISH WIND ENERGY ASSOCIATION - have announced a series of new measures and undertakings at its annual...