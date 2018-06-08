Agritime – June 7th, 2018

By
Admin
-

Aisling O’Brien travels to the farm of Kate Carmody overlooking the River Shannon in Asdee to hear about organic farming, diversification and hemp growing. She discusses silage and TAMs in the weekly farm advice slot and meets the new Blue Jean Country Queen who hails from Abbeydorney.

