Agritime – June 28th, 2018

Aisling O’Brien has expert tips on coping with the ongoing heatwave on farm and Michael Healy-Rae discusses his dissapointment that the GLAS traditional hay meadow deadline was not brought forward. Aisling also hears how the meat industry is trying to combat veganism in the UK by branding burgers with superhero logos and Tomas Burke has prices from marts and factories
Emma Mhic Mhathuna says she’s proud of herself after settling her legal action for...
A terminally ill woman, who has cervical cancer, says she's proud of herself after settling her legal action for 7.5 million euro. Mother-of-five Emma Mhic...
Fire crews on red alert and Tralee business forced to close early as searing...
Kerry's firefighters have been working round the clock in the last two days to cope with fires directly related to the unusually high temperatues. Fire...
Water restrictions in place across Kerry this evening
Water restrictions will be put in place across the county this evening. Due to the increased demand during this period of warm and dry weather,...
Baby Ava Laid to Rest – June 29th, 2018
A ceremony to lay to rest a stillborn baby, whose death is part of a garda investigation, has taken place in Listowel. Yesterday afternoon, the...
Call from the Dáil – June 29th, 2018
Michael O’Regan is away so political correspondent with the Irish Independent, John Downing, discusses with Jerry the political events of the week. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/call4.mp3
Should Wasters Be Fined? – June 29th, 2018
Margaret Attridge of Irish Water spoke to Jerry about the latest planned water restrictions. Brian Finucane of People Before Profit does not believe that...