Agritime – June 28th, 2018

Aisling O’Brien has expert tips on coping with the ongoing heatwave on farm and Michael Healy-Rae discusses his dissapointment that the GLAS traditional hay meadow deadline was not brought forward. Aisling also hears how the meat industry is trying to combat veganism in the UK by branding burgers with superhero logos and Tomas Burke has prices from marts and factories

