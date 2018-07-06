Agritime – July 5th, 2018

By
Admin
-

Aisling O’Brien hears from a Kerry farmer struggling to keep his crops growing in the heatwave. Agriculture Minister Michael Creed outlines his response to the drought and the challenges surrounding the next CAP budget. She also has expert advice for cattle and sheep farmers during the heatwave and previews Top of Coom Sheep Shearing competition, which is celebrating a milestone this weekend.

