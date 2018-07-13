Agritime – July 12th, 2018

Aisling O’Brien is joined by an accountant for financial advice for farmers during the ongoing drought. She also has feeding tips for cows to help maintain milk yields. A preview of the West Kerry Agricultural Show this weekend and Tomas Burke with prices from marts and factories.
Irish Water says further restrictions may be needed in Kerry if drought continues
Irish Water says it continues to work closely with Kerry County Council to ensure all homes and businesses in the county have water supply...
Kerry Minister says attendance at Orange Order parade necessary for building bridges
Minister of State for Tourism and Kerry TD, Brendan Griffin is defending his attendance at an Orange Order parade in Belfast yesterday. Kilkenny Fianna Fail...
Valentia Island marks 160th anniversary of first cable message sent across the Atlantic
A day of celebrations is taking place in Valentia Island today, to mark the 160th anniversary of the first cable message sent across the...
4pm Match Starts Unfair to Kerry Fans – July 13th, 2018
Margaret from Ballyferriter says the 4pm starts for this Sunday’s Kerry-Galway tie and the Kerry-Monaghan game the following week are unfair to Kerry fans...
Brendan Griffin Wrong to Attend Orange Order Parade – July 13th, 2018
Fianna Fáil Kilkenny councillor, Patrick McKee, says the Fine Gael Kerry TD and Junior Minister for Tourism was wrong to attend the 12th of...
Advice for Those Affected by Tralee Holiday Company Closure – July 13th, 2018
Premier Irish Golf Tours Limited, trading as Premier World Travel and Premier Irish Golf Tours, informed customers on July 7th that the company was...