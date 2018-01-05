Agritime – January 4th, 2018

Aisling O’Brien is joined by new ICMSA President Pat McCormack, IFA Livestock Officer Tomas Burke will be looking back at price trends for beef and sheep over the past year and looking ahead to what 2018 may have in store. An event aimed at reinvigorating an area of south Kerry will be among the items on our weekly farm advice slot with Teagasc. And as it is a new year and there is talk of resolutions we will be discussing farm safety and being more positive.