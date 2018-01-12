Agritime – January 11th, 2018

Kenmare man Flor McCarthy joins us live in studio to discuss his new appointment as Chair of the IFA Hill Committee Chair. Also we meet students from Gaelcolaiste Ciarrai in Tralee who are competing at the BT Young Scientist Exhibition with a project focused on antibiotic resistence. We preview next week’s Spring farm machinery show in Millstreet. Kevin Kinsella, IFA Livestock Director, will be chatting about prices and potential fodder issues in Kerry and more in our farm advice slot
Three more FF hopefuls – January 12th, 2018
Cllr Norma Foley, Cllr Niall Moloney and Senator Mark Daly speak to Jerry on this morning's Kerry Today programme http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_01_12_ff.mp3
Is there a connection between Sean Spicer and Tralee? – January 12th, 2018
Pat Norris nee Spicer shares her family story on this morning's Kerry Today with Jerry O'Sullivan http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_01_12_spicer.mp3
Addressing the Health Crisis – What can be done before the crisis hits emergency...
Theresa Coughlan, board member of Kerry Respite Care - What can be done before the crisis hits emergency departments http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_01_12_krc.mp3