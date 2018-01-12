Agritime – January 11th, 2018

Kenmare man Flor McCarthy joins us live in studio to discuss his new appointment as Chair of the IFA Hill Committee Chair. Also we meet students from Gaelcolaiste Ciarrai in Tralee who are competing at the BT Young Scientist Exhibition with a project focused on antibiotic resistence. We preview next week’s Spring farm machinery show in Millstreet. Kevin Kinsella, IFA Livestock Director, will be chatting about prices and potential fodder issues in Kerry and more in our farm advice slot