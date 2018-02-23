Agritime – February 22nd, 2018

Aisling O’Brien discusses the 1.9 million euro IFA settlement, MEP Sean Kelly on the future for pesticides, she catches up with Teagasc tillage expert Ciaran Collins and prices from marts and factories. There is also a €100 voucher to be won for Paddy O’Keeffe’s Gattabawn, Gneevguilla which is holding an open day
1,001 petition signatures lodged in objection to extension of Shannon LNG planning
Just over a thousand people have signed a petition objecting to the extension of planning for the Shannon LNG project on the Shannon Estuary. Permission...
Kerry Local Coordination Team and emergency services meeting ahead of extreme cold snap
The Kerry Local Coordination Team and emergency service are meeting this evening to assess the situation ahead of an extreme cold snap forecast for...
Local Schools Introduce PE as Leaving Cert subject
Two local schools have been chosen to introduce PE as a Leaving Cert subject. Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra Rathmore and Coláiste Íde agus Iosaef Abbeyfeale,...
Where’s the ‘Easter’ Gone in Easter Eggs? – February 23rd, 2018
Nicole Murphy is 11 ½ years old and goes to Loreto National School in Killarney. She wrote an email to Jerry because she was...
Teenagers Arriving Dangerously Drunk to Alcohol-Free Disco – February 23rd, 2018
Today’s Irish Examiner reported how the parents of some of the drunken teenagers allegedly abused medical staff who were helping the youngsters and claiming...
Call from the Dáil – February 23rd, 2018
Parliamentary correspondent with The Irish Times, Michael O’Regan, joins Jerry for his weekly look at events in Leinster House. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/call3.mp3