Agritime – February 22nd, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

Aisling O’Brien discusses the 1.9 million euro IFA settlement, MEP Sean Kelly on the future for pesticides, she catches up with Teagasc tillage expert Ciaran Collins and prices from marts and factories. There is also a €100 voucher to be won for Paddy O’Keeffe’s Gattabawn, Gneevguilla which is holding an open day

