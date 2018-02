This week on Agritime, Aisling O’Brien spoke to, Dairymaster takes inspiration from Star Trek in launching a €2million research project to boldy go where no-one has gone before in farming. Inland Fisheries Ireland has a timely reminder about slurry spreading and prices from marts and factories with Tomas Burke. She also hears about an energy drink for freshly-calved cows. And, in our weekly farm advice slot, Teagasc Kerry with calving tips to help keep farmers and calves happy.