Agritime – August 24th, 2017

Aisling O’Brien discusses what you need to know if you are thinking of taking on extra labour on your farm and she also discusses Saturday’s replay along with prices from marts and factories with IFA Livestock Officer and Mayo man Tomas Burke. Getting to grips with your GLAS plan is among the weekly farm advice topics. Aisling also meets some Rose of Tralee escorts who share their thoughts on farming. There’s also a competition and live racing updates from Killarney.