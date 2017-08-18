Agritime – August 17th, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

Aisling O’Brien brings you action from the RDS Dublin Horse Show, including speaking to some Kerry competitors. Tralee based vet Brian Quilter discusses the future for large animal practices in the county. Tomas Burke speaks about prices from marts and factories and looks ahead to this weekend’s big match. Planning for Autumn grazing is among the topics in our weekly farm advice slot.

