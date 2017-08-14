Agritime – August 10th, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

On Agritime this week, Aisling O’Brien discusses a poor uptake in logbooks to help reclaim stolen property, she visits Kilgarvan show, Tomas Burke is back after his break with prices from marts and factories and the head of Health and Safety with Teagasc is her guest on the weekly farm advice slot

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR