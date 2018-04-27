Aisling O’Brien speaks to Dave Barry of Goldcrop about planning for future extreme fodder events, she hears about this weekend’s Kingdom Agri Trade Show in Killarney, IFA increase their campaign in relation to vulture funds and the possible sale of farmland, prices from marts and factories and weekly farm advice with Teagasc.
Tánaiste urges women to continue to engage with cervical check programme
Doctors will now be obliged to inform patients of flawed cervical cancer exams. That's according to Tánaiste Simon Coveney who is visiting Kerry today and...
Tralee Circuit Court hears alleged assault victim had greater chance of dying of old...
It's claimed the alleged victim of an assault in Kenmare had a greater risk of dying of old age than from the incurred injuries. The...
Macroom Bypass project moves step closer
The Macroom Bypass has moved a step closer. Kerry Fine Gael TD and Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport, Brendan...
Agritime – April 26th, 2018
Call from the Dáil – April 27th, 2018
Political correspondent with the Irish Independent, John Downing filled in for Michael O’Regan with the happenings from the Oireachtas this week. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/calldail.mp3
RSA Chair says some TDs disgraceful and self-serving – April 27th, 2018
In a statement, Liz O’Donnell, Chair of the RSA spoke about ‘disgraceful and self-serving’ behaviour of a “tiny minority of rural TDs, who she...