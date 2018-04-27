Agritime – April 26th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

Aisling O’Brien speaks to Dave Barry of Goldcrop about planning for future extreme fodder events, she hears about this weekend’s Kingdom Agri Trade Show in Killarney, IFA increase their campaign in relation to vulture funds and the possible sale of farmland, prices from marts and factories and weekly farm advice with Teagasc.

