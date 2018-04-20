Agritime – April 19th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

Aisling O’Brien discusses a proposal that would see all farmers retire officially at 65. She also hears about an idea to give farmers payments for not farming some of their land. The NCT for the majority of tractors is off the table but is it forever? Tomas Burke discusses the opening of China to Irish beef and the ongoing fodder crisis features in the weekly farm advice slot

