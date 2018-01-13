Agriculture Minister warns Brexit could affect tourism

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed has warned that Brexit could seriously affect the tourism industry here.

Speaking at an economic conference in Killarney last night, Minister Creed said the number of British visitors visiting Ireland is down about six per cent on 2016.

He said the Government is conscious that the decline is having an effect in some areas, particularly in border locations and in high tourist locations.

The Killarney Economic Conference is continuing today, with Arlene Foster among the speakers.