Agri-Tech Centre of Excellence among Kerry proposals for enterprise funding

A global centre of excellence for agri-tech is among the Kerry proposals being put forward for national funding.

Four different streams with several projects have been developed and were outlined to councillors at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.

Five projects are being promoted by Kerry County Council which is intended to attract funding from the €35 million Ireland Regional Enterprise Fund.

In Stream One is an Agri-Tech Global Centre of Excellence to be located in Kerry with the objective of putting Ireland to the forefront of this international industry; the proposal is supported by IT Tralee and leading agri companies including Dairymaster.

This stream also includes the Killorglin Centre of Excellence for Applied Research, Co-Working and Co-Learning which will nurture high-growth entrepreneurship; IT Tralee and FEXCO have lodged the application.

Chief Executive of Kerry County Council, Moira Murrell said these proposals are potentially transformative economic projects for the region and should be strongly supported.

Other streams would see the promotion of the Dingle Creativity Hub, Sneem Enterprise Centre and Kerry Sci-Tech to grow science and technology jobs in the county.

Enterprise Ireland will issue funding decisions on November 8th.