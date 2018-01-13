Agnes O’Donoghue (née Browne), Meenogahane, Causeway.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Casey’s Funeral Home Causeway tomorrow (Sunday) evening from 6pm – 8pm, followed by removal at 8pm to St. John’s Church, Causeway.  Requiem Mass will take place on Monday morning at 11am.  Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR