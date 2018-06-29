Aghadoe Heights Hotel is Kerry’s first to achieve China Ready accreditation

The Aghadoe Heights Hotel and Spa in Killarney has become the first hotel in Kerry to achieve China Ready accreditation.

It’s awarded by the Chinese Outbound Tourism Research Institute, and ensures the hotel meets the specific needs of Chinese guests in all areas of hospitality.

Staff at the five-star hotel completed specialist training that covered areas such as communication and language, and information on the background of Chinese tourists coming to Ireland.





They undertook written tests as part of the certification process, and were presented with their certificates by Executive Director of COTRI in Ireland, Dr Tony Lenehan this week.

General Manager of the Aghadoe Heights Hotel and Spa, Niall Coffey says there’s huge potential in the Chinese market.