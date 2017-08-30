Agency backing Cork gas project say it’s a better prospect than Shannon LNG

A major new project to bring some €300 million of gas into Cork Harbour could be up and running in three years.

That’s according to the commercial manager of the Port of Cork, Captain Michael McCarthy.

There are fears these plans by US company Next Decade could scupper the Shannon LNG project on the Tarbert Ballylongford landbank, which has been beset by delays.

Captain McCarthy says they’ve learned a lot from the regulatory process that Shannon LNG has been involved in.

He says this Cork project is a much better prospect than Shannon LNG due to its use of new technology, which would see it using a floating tanker instead of building large scale tanks ashore.