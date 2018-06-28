The Afternoon Show Live from Listowel – Day 1

By
brendan
-

Day 1 of Brendan Fuller’s visit to lovely Listowel just so happened to be in 30 degree heat!

Today’s sponsors were;

  • Listowel Credit Union
  • Danny’s hair salon & Kerry Wig Clinic
  • Garveys Supervalu
  • St. Johns Theatre & Arts Centre

Brendan interviewed guests from 3 different businesses within the town. Listen below


Danny Russell & Norella Molineaux from Danny’s Hair Salon, Kerry Wig Clinic and Bailey & Co Boutique.

Jennifer of Coco Ladies & Kids Boutique

Paul O’Connor, Manager, Garvey’s Supervalu, Listowel

