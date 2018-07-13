Those affected by closure of Tralee holiday company urged to contact regulatory body

Anyone affected by the closure of a Tralee-based holiday company is being urged to contact a regulatory body.

Premier Irish Golf Tours Limited, trading as Premier World Travel and Premier Irish Golf Tours

which was run by Tralee man David McMahon, informed customers on July 7th that the company was closing.

The company had a registered address at Castle Demesne, Ivy Terrace, Tralee.





The Commission for Aviation Regulation has confirmed Premier Irish Golf Tours Limited was previously licenced by them to sell holiday packages, but the licence lapsed at the end of April;

Any bookings made before the end of April with Premier Irish Golf Tours Limited, which also traded as Premier World Travel, for tours originating in Ireland may be covered by a bond scheme.

Mr McMahon remains uncontactable, despite numerous attempts to contact him.

Josephine O’Reilly, Director of Finance with Responsibility for the travel trade, is urging all those affected to contact the Commission for Aviation Regulation.

The commission updates the list of licenced operators on their website on an ongoing basis.

Ms O’Reilly also encourages everyone to check their tour operator before booking any holiday.