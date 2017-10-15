Aer Lingus Regional cancel three flights on Kerry Airport’s Dublin service

Due to significant weather forecast, some flights have been cancelled to and from Kerry Airport.

-Cancelled Flights

EI3204 From Dublin

EI3205 to Dublin

EI3208 from Dublin

Text messages will be sent directly to all passengers booked on the above flights informing them of the situation. Also included in the text will be the passengers rights due to the cancelations i.e re-booking on next available flight or a full refund.

Aer Lingus Regional will not be providing any ground transport due to advierse weather conditions.

Any further queries please contact the airline directly.