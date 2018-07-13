Premier Irish Golf Tours Limited, trading as Premier World Travel and Premier Irish Golf Tours, informed customers on July 7th that the company was closing. The company had a registered address at Castle Demesne, Ivy Terrace, Tralee. Josephine O’Reilly, Director of Finance with Responsibility for the travel trade, with the Commission for Aviation Regulation has advice for those affected.
Kerry Minister says attendance at Orange Order parade necessary for building bridges
Minister of State for Tourism and Kerry TD, Brendan Griffin is defending his attendance at an Orange Order parade in Belfast yesterday. Kilkenny Fianna Fail...
Valentia Island marks 160th anniversary of first cable message sent across the Atlantic
A day of celebrations is taking place in Valentia Island today, to mark the 160th anniversary of the first cable message sent across the...
Advice for Those Affected by Tralee Holiday Company Closure – July 13th, 2018
Junior Minister Griffin explained to Jerry why he attended yesterday’s Orange Order parade in Belfast. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/13bren.mp3
Fiachra Ó Cionnaith of the Irish Examiner deputised for Michael O’Regan of the Irish Times this week. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/13call.mp3