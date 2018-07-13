Advice for Those Affected by Tralee Holiday Company Closure – July 13th, 2018

Premier Irish Golf Tours Limited, trading as Premier World Travel and Premier Irish Golf Tours, informed customers on July 7th that the company was closing. The company had a registered address at Castle Demesne, Ivy Terrace, Tralee. Josephine O’Reilly, Director of Finance with Responsibility for the travel trade, with the Commission for Aviation Regulation has advice for those affected.

