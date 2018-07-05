Adrian Murphy, Ferndale Avenue, Killarney and late of Roo, Ardnacrusha, Limerick

Reposing at his family home, Ferndale Avenue, Killarney tomorrow Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at The Church of the Resurrection, Park Road on Saturday morning at 10am for Requiem mass at 10:30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care.

