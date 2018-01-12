Addressing the Health Crisis – What can be done before the crisis hits emergency departments – January 12th, 2018

Theresa Coughlan, board member of Kerry Respite Care – What can be done before the crisis hits emergency departments
The Kerry–Faro Ryanair route to be reinstated
The Kerry – Faro Ryanair route is to be reinstated. Kerry Airport have confirmed the route will be operational this summer, with return flights departing...
Kerry motorists urged to drive with care due to rainfall warning
Motorists in Kerry are being urged to drive with caution this evening and tomorrow morning due to a yellow rainfall warning. Met Eireann says up...
Kenmare man elected Chair of IFA Hill Committee
A Kenmare man has been elected the Chair of the Irish Farmers' Association's national hill committee. Flor McCarthy, who is a hill sheep and suckler...
Theresa Coughlan, board member of Kerry Respite Care - What can be done before the crisis hits emergency departments http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_01_12_krc.mp3
Is North Kerry is the poor relation when it comes to funding for roads?...
Is North Kerry is the poor relation when it comes to funding for roads? Fianna Fail Cllr Jimmy Moloney from Listowel join Jerry to...
In Business – January 11th, 2018
On this weeks In Business, the only business in Kerry offering flotation therapy; we hear from another New Frontiers participant - John Leahy of Cara...