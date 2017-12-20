Additional €1 million in grant aid for Kerry Airport described as a vote of confidence in the county

€1 million additional grant aid funding for Kerry Airport represents a solid commitment to the county in terms of tourism, business and infrastructural access going forward.

That’s according to Basal Sheeran of Kerry Airport, who was responding after Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Kerry TD Brendan Griffin, made the funding announcement.

This additional grant aid funding is in addition to the €583,000 already allocated to Kerry Airport and will go towards operational costs.

Works already underway at Kerry Airport include departures lounge upgrades, a new pre-boarding holding area and parking stands for jets.

Mr Sheeran said this additional funding is a vote of confidence in the airport – he also said an announcement on the PSO Levy, crucial to the Kerry – Dublin flight route, is also eminent: