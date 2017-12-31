ADAPT Kerry Women’s Refuge report spike in emergency accommodation sought after Christmas

Christmas can be an especially difficult time for victims of domestic abuse.

The Tralee based Women’s Refuge and Support Service, ADAPT say they see a spike in the number of people looking for emergency accommodation or telephone support immediately after Christmas.

The refuge estimates one in four families in Ireland suffer some sort of domestic violence- including emotional, psychological, physical and sexual abuse.

Open to women and children, ADAPT also operates an outreach support service for women who require

support without the need for the refuge service.

Acting General Manager at ADAPT, Emma O’Mahony, has this advice for women experiencing stress or anxiety related to domestic abuse:

ADAPT can be reached on 066 712 9 100 or via their website kerryrefuge.com.