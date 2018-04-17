Acute accommodation shortage in Listowel with no improvement in sight

Listowel is experiencing acute problems in terms of sourcing properties to rent, with no improvement in sight.

John Corridan of Corridan Auctioneers and Chartered Surveyors, Listowel says a real shortage exists coupled with rapidly rising rents.

The average 3-bed semi in Listowel now going for €650 per month, which is comparable to 2005 levels.

Mr Corridan said with no increase in supply on the horizon, people are now left to seek accomodation outside Listowel:

House prices are also on the increase in Listowel.

According to Mr Corridan, a price survey comparison, conducted on two estates between 2013 and 2016 reveals and increase of 36% with prices further set to increase this year.