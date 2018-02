Joe McGill’s guests on “In Conversation” are members of Tralee based NGO Action Lesotho. This wonderful groups’ core objective is to assist communities in Lesotho in Africa to break the cycle of poverty by developing skills in people at all levels and of all ages, from the poorest children in the villages to small business owners and government officials. The aim is to help people to help themselves and, ultimately, help the country towards an economically sustainable future.