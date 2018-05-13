Aberdeen Beat Champions Celtic To Secure Second In Scottish Premiership

Celtic Boss, Brendan Rodgers says Celtic’s final game of the season before picking up the Scottish Premiership trophy didn’t quite go to plan.

The champions were beaten 1-nil at home by Aberdeen – who sealed second place ahead of Rangers.

Franny Kiernan was at Parkhead and he spoke to Sean O’Sullivan

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers tells Sky Sports News, credit has to go to Aberdeen.

Celtic’s nearest rivals Rangers came from 3-nil down at Hibernian to lead 5-3 – before conceding twice late on to draw 5-all.