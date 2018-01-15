Abbie Deborah Coffey née Healy, Breahig, Cordal, Castleisland and late of Glounlea, Scartaglen, London & Canada.

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home Castleisland tomorrow Tuesday (Jan 16th) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to Castleisland Parish Church.  Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery, Castleisland.

