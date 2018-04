The Littlewoods Ireland National Camogie League Division 3 semi-final between Kerry and Clare will now take place at Healy Park in Abbeydorney this Sunday.

Due to the inclement weather conditions, it was proving difficult to locate a neutral pitch in a playable condition.

Therefore, both counties were asked to suggest a pitch in their respective counties and a coin toss to decide the venue and Abbeydorney was chosen.