Abbeydorney earthquake victim among those being remember today in New Zealand ceremony

A Kerry man who lost his life in the devastating 2011 earthquake in New Zealand, is among those being remembered at a ceremony in Christchurch today.

President Michael D Higgins is currently on a State visit to New Zealand and will witness the reconstruction efforts following the devastating earthquake.

The quake killed 185 people, among them two Irish citizens, 40-year-old father-of-one, John O’Connor from Abbeydorney, and 41-year-old Monaghan native, Owen McKenna.

President Higgins will meet their families during his visit to the city and he also laid a wreath at the national monument to the victims.