AA Meeting Tralee Good Friday March 30th

An open public meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous will be held at the Presentation Convent Tralee at 8.30pm tomorrow, Good Friday March 30th. Meeting will be held in the 1st prefab just inside the Castle St. Entrance. Everyone welcome.
