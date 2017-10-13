AA Meeting in Abbeyfeale October 17th

By
receptionradiokerry
-

An open public meeting of AA is taking place in The Glorach Theatre, Convent Street, Abbeyfeale located opposite St. Ita’s day care Centre this Tuesday October 17th at 8.30pm. Speakers from AA and AL ANON will attend. Refreshments served.

