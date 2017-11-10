AA Killarney Meeting on Monday Nov 14th

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Alcoholics Anonymous Killarney are holding an Open Public Meeting on Tuesday the 14th of November at 8:30pm in The Serenity Centre Killarney next to St Mary’s parish Hall.  All members of the public are welcome. We will have speakers from AA and from Al-Anon.

