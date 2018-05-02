Coronation Street is showing a controversial storyline this Monday where one of the main characters takes his own life. Is it a dangerous storyline to broadcast, or is it an effective way to highlight mental illness? Sharon Roche from Tralee lost her son to suicide and she spoke to Deirdre about the topic.
Danny Healy-Rae taking legal advice over Minister’s comments
Deputy Danny Healy-Rae says he's taking legal advice after Minister Shane Ross accused him of behaving like a 'road traffic terrorist'. The Independent Kerry TD...
Claims passenger in fatal Scartaglin car crash removed her seatbelt prior to accident
It's claimed the front-seat passenger in a fatal car crash in Scartaglin had removed her seatbelt prior to the accident. 24-year-old Sarah O'Connell from 44...
Numbers waiting on trolleys at UHK increased seven-fold in last six years
The number of people waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry has increased seven-fold in the last six years. That's according to an analysis of...
A Postmaster’s Perspective – May 2nd, 2018
Speaking in a personal capacity, Brendan Mannix of Ballymacelligott Post Office about the An Post offer which may lead to the closure of many...
Three Month Closure of A Major Route into Kerry – May 2nd, 2018
The N23 Castleisland to Farranfore road will close from May 24th to August 20th to allow for the construction of a new bridge. Jerry...
A Problem Shared – May 2nd, 2018
Every Wednesday, Tony and Val join Jerry to give their thoughts and perspectives on your personal dilemmas. This week’s queries include the following –...