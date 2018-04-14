970 people in Kerry on ophthalmology waiting lists

970 people in Kerry are on waiting lists for ophthalmological treatment.

Of this number over half – 536 – have been waiting more than a year.

Figures obtained by Fianna Fáil Primary Care Spokesperson, Kerry TD John Brassil TD reveal nationally almost 8,000 children and adolescents have been waiting longer than 12 months for ophthalmology treatment.

As of the end of January of this year, in Kerry, 105 children under the age of four were awaiting ophthalmology treatment.

412 between the age of five and 17 were also waiting – meaning over half the total number on the list in Kerry (517) are under the age of 18.

198 people, aged 18 to 64, were also waiting for ophthalmology treatment with 255 over the age of 65.

Ballyheigue native, Fianna Fáil Primary Care Spokesperson John Brassil said this is inexcusable as delays could slow down the treatment of squints, and Amblyopia, commonly known as a ‘lazy eye’.

The longer a child waits for treatment, he said, the worse their condition and outcome may become.

Deputy Brassil said “we need to move away from the current model of assuming all appointments and treatments need to be provided in the hospital system”.