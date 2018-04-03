970 marriages in Kerry in 2017

There were over 970 marriages in Kerry last year.

That’s according to the Central Statistics Office which has published opposite and same sex marriage statistics.

In 2017, there were 956 opposite sex marriages in Kerry.

The average age of grooms in the county was just over 36 and for brides it was 34.

Around nine out of ten opposite sex couples lived in the same area.

Almost 50 divorcees and 10 widowers and widows got married.

There were 642 Catholic marriage ceremonies, 159 civil marriages, 79 Humanist ceremonies, 47 Spiritualist ceremonies, six Church of Ireland ceremonies and 23 marriage ceremonies were of other religious dominations.

There were 18 same sex marriages in Kerry with ten male couples and eight female couples; the majority of these were civil ceremonies.

There were 11 civil partnership applications with four granted.

There were over 110 divorce applications made with 92 granted, 37 judicial separation applications with 28 granted and one nullity application and two granted.