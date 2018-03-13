Over 97% of private water schemes tested in Kerry compliant with regulations

Over 97% of private water schemes tested in Kerry are compliant with regulations.

According to figures revealed in the Performance Indicators in Local Authorities Report 2016, the vast majority of private drinking water supplies nationwide were compliant with EPA regulations.

The data was provided by the EPA from water testing results supplied by local authorities, which are responsible for enforcing compliance with the regulations.

Nationally, 58,806 samples were analysed in 2016, producing an average compliance rate of 97.77%.

In total, these schemes serve about 7% of the population.

Kerry private water schemes were marginally below the national average, with a compliance rate of 97.28%.