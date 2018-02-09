Over 95% of University Hospital Kerry scan review completed

Over 95% of the review of images at University Hospital Kerry is now complete.

43,999 have been read from a total of 46,235.

There are no further additional cases of missed or delayed diagnoses – the total number identified to date stands at ten.

The South/South West Hospital Group confirmed the number of patients who have been recalled for repeat imaging to date is 256.

The number of patients whose imaging has been reviewed is 26,397 accounting for over 98% of 26,756 individual patients.

A full audit is taking place of scans read by a former consultant radiologist from March 2016 to last July; it began following three cases of delayed diagnoses coming forward in late July.

A HSE helpline to assist with queries is also remaining open for the foreseeable future.