95% of Travellers surveyed in Munster have experienced discrimination

95% of Travellers living in Munster said they had experienced discrimination with 86% saying it had happened to them in the past year.

That’s according to regional findings of a survey carried out by Behaviour & Attitudes Market Research.

Six out of ten Travellers surveyed in the Munster region said that “life in general had gotten worse for them over the last five to ten years”.

The survey, carried out on behalf of National Traveller representative organisations, examined Traveller views on health, identity, accommodation, employment, culture, education and relations with the settled community.

The survey found almost half of all Traveller families in the Munster region have been affected by suicide in their immediate family, with four out of ten families affected and 53% concerned about mental health.

Of those surveyed in this sample, seven out of ten in Munster said they were not currently working.

The survey also found six out of ten surveyed in the Traveller Community in Munster had completed their Leaving Cert, higher than the national average of five in ten.

However only half of Traveller parents surveyed in Munster said they were satisfied with the education their children received.